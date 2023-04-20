Newcastle Permanent ranked best bank in Australia

NEWCASTLE Permanent, the Hunter-based financial institution, has been named the best bank in Australia, placed first in Forbes’ World’s Best Banks, an annual list created based on a survey of 48,000 banking customers across 32 countries.

The survey asks participants to assess banks at which they are either a past or present customer on factors such as general satisfaction, trust, digital services and customer service.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A total of 415 banks across the globe made Forbes’ final rankings in 2023, with Newcastle Permanent topping the tally for Australia.

Erica Farag, Branch Manager Lending, Coffs Harbour told News Of The Area, “I think one of the things that sets us apart are our amazing people.

“Our staff are multi-talented.

“They can do anything.

“For example, we had a young customer come into our branch at Park Plaza Shopping Centre earlier this year with the intention of ordering a new debit card on his existing Smart Saver account, so he could use his Christmas money to buy a video game he’d been eyeing off for months.

“We were able to get him a digital card, which meant he could immediately go buy the game before his physical card had even been dispatched.

“The boy’s father then asked us to review the rates for his mortgage.

“Our same team member had a look at his accounts, discussed his options with him, and was able to offer a reduction on his home loan.

“Our customers bring us chocolate, hot cross buns, finger buns – I’ve even been to a dinner party.

“We treat our customers like family and when we’re serving them, we always think ‘what would I expect if I was in their shoes?’,” said Erica.

Newcastle Permanent Chief Distribution Officer Paul Juergens said while the accolade was a pleasant surprise, it was also well-earned.

“We have long stated that our aim at Newcastle Permanent is to provide Australia’s favourite banking experience and this award shows that we are walking the talk,” said Paul.

“Our customer satisfaction surveys regularly indicate our customers are highly satisfied with our services.

“In fact, our customers regularly give us a score of more than 90 percent and this award is further evidence that our customers have high trust in our people, our brand and our services.

“Newcastle Permanent has ranked in Forbes top five banks for Australia for a number of years – coming in third in 2020, second in 2021 and fourth in 2022 – but it’s wonderful to see our name at the very top.

“Winning such a prestigious award, one with global recognition, is a feather in our cap of which we are immensely proud.

“Each day we aim to delight our customers with excellent service, to continue to earn their trust, and provide banking services they need today and will want tomorrow.”

By Andrea FERRARI