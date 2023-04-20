ANZAC Day 2023 commemorations in Sawtell

ANZAC Day at Sawtell will be commemorated in traditional style, with a Dawn Service commencing at 6am in the Lyle Rose RSL Memorial Park in Fourth Avenue behind the RSL Club.

The later street march will commence at 11am and will culminate at the Park at approximately 11.25am, where the Main Civic Service will then be held.



A luncheon will be held for all ex-Service persons in the RSL Club after the main Service.

Medals are to be worn for identification.

Two Up will commence in the RSL Club at 2pm, and all proceeds of that activity will be donated to Legacy.

An invitation is extended to all serving and ex-service personnel to take part in the march and services, along with students from all local schools.

“ANZAC Day is the one day where Australians come together to commemorate those 102,800 plus members of our Armed Services who gave their lives for our good, our way of life, our freedom,” Dallas Burrage, Sawtell RSL Sub Branch Secretary told News Of The Area.

“It is also a time where we also give thanks to those who survived and to those who continue to serve to maintain the way of life in our country,” said Dallas.

By Andrea FERRARI