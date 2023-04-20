Blind Pretty record debut tracks at Nana Glen’s Valley Studios

A GROUP of year twelve students at Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC) collectively known as Blind Pretty ‘cut’ their first recording at ValleySounds Studio in Nana Glen earlier this April.

The band consists of four members – Beau Hussell mans the drums, Jesse Falzon is on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Della Baldwin takes on bass and vocals and Ned Ambrose plays lead guitar.



“The recording studio was a very different experience for the band,” said Jesse Falzon of the emerging indie/alternative rock outfit’s recording sessions.

“It’s a lot of fun at times, when you can really just get to the core of the song and tweak every little thing, and very frustrating at times, when you’re half an hour into trying to lay down a guitar part.

“But at the end of every session we could all feel the songs growing and taking on their own sound, which is a very, very special thing to witness when creating something that can mean so much to you.”

The young musicians said the opportunity to work with ValleySounds studio owner Pete Dyball was great; with Pete showing them how things are done in the studio, and providing industry tips and tricks that will stick with them for life.

“Pete was great at listening to the ideas we had and bringing them to life.

“His input to the songs was greatly appreciated.”

Blind Pretty recorded two songs which they hope to release “very soon”, promoting them through their Instagram account @blind_pretty, along with merchandise and music videos.

“Working towards an EP has commenced,” announced Jesse.

Blind Pretty officially formed in the summer of 2022, with the band members having met earlier that year.

They had moved from their various schools to CHEC.

None of them knew each other at the time but met through music class and began jamming together.

Throughout the year they decided to give a shot to “being a real band” and chose the summer holidays to be the launch of the band in a genre of music that takes inspiration from artists such as The Backseat Lovers, Spacey Jane and Sam Fender.

They used Instagram as a platform to get their name out there by doing acoustic covers of well-known songs.

“That helped us get a good amount of coverage on the Coffs Coast,” said Jesse.

“We have a strong ambition to one day be able to rely on the band as a full-time job and create music for a living.”

Their first official gig as Blind Pretty was at the Macksville Laneway Festival in mid-March.

Since then, they have supported The Terry’s and played with The Moving Stills at Coffs’ Jetty Beach House to an enthusiastic audience.

“Performing live is such a special thing to be able to do.

“Watching a crowd interact with your music is such a thrilling and exciting experience.

“When you look around at your band mates and they’re all just loving every moment and having the time of their lives is a pretty beautiful thing to be a part of.

“All the hard work pays off when you see people enjoying your music and when your song is blooming into this energetic track you always wanted it to be,” he said.

Now Blind Pretty is focused on taking every opportunity they get.

“We want to grow the band and fan base to further spread our music to reach the ears of people, and to enable a connection between our audience and our art.”

The band members are currently in the process of writing an EP, and say they hope to put all their spare time and the majority of their profits into writing and recording.

By Andrea FERRARI