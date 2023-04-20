New equipment for Coffs Harbour Life Saving Club

THE Coffs Coast Freemans recently purchased a much-needed IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) trailer for the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club (CHSLSC).

Phil Robertson from the Freemasons was at Park Beach during the week inspecting the new, vital equipment.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The Coffs Coast Freemasons are extremely proud to partner with the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club,” said Phil.

“The Club provides a very important service to the community, and we are extremely happy to be able to provide support to these volunteers.

“For the Club to be able to provide this service, their equipment needs to be top notch and maintained, so we are very proud to provide them with this trailer.”

The CHSLSC is a community organisation run by volunteers who are dedicated to protecting members of the public who surf and swim at Park Beach.

Patrols are conducted on weekends and public holidays during the surfing season from September to April.

Members have just finished up a long Easter weekend of patrolling and will be there again come ANZAC Day but will be finishing up the season at the end of April.

By David WIGLEY