NSW Government promise tough action on Domestic Violence

IN what is shaping up to be an election of promises and counter promises the incumbent government is pledging to take a tough stance on domestic violence.

It will commence by reviewing all sentences for domestic violence related offences and by making sweeping changes to the handling of cases within the judicial system.

Under this proposal, the Government will commission a full-scale review of all domestic violence related sentences.

It will also undertake a feasibility study to establish a dedicated Domestic and Family Violence Court, fund a specialist Domestic and Family Violence List across three local courts and fund a surge of an additional five magistrates to ensure cases are heard earlier.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the Government was taking a zero-tolerance stance to domestic violence by holding perpetrators to the highest account.

“We are cracking down on this abhorrent behaviour and sending a clear message to perpetrators that domestic violence will not be tolerated in our state,” Mr Perrottet said.

Attorney General Mark Speakman said the NSW Government would fund a temporary surge of five additional Local Court magistrates to help clear the case backlog.

Minister for Women’s Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward said these reforms complement existing measures, including new and upgraded safe rooms and remote witness rooms in metropolitan and regional courts delivered by the NSW Government.

“Victim-survivors of domestic violence should not fall away from the journey of seeking justice because the process is too hard, drawn-out and complex,” Mrs Ward said.

“We know COVID-19 created a significant backlog in domestic violence cases being heard by the Local Court, with some victims waiting nine months or longer to have their case heard.”

By Marian SAMPSON