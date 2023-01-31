Calls for Elvis in the Bay

THE 30th Anniversary of the Parkes Elvis Festival was held recently with calls from local Elvis fans for Port Stephens to host an Elvis Festival.

Nelson Bay resident Cherie Howard Vins attended Parkes for the Elvis extravaganza and would love to see the same happen here.



The Elvis Festival is a five day festivity with the sounds of Elvis permeating the air on every street corner.

Unlike anything you will ever experience, lovers of Elvis and his music travel from across Australia for the magical event,

There are dozens of venues which provide free concerts with an array of Elvis tribute artists performing.

Headlining ticketed Elvis Tribute artists included headlining act Dean Z and Victor Trevino Jr from the USA.

Parkes closes off the main street of the city with various stages where the tribute artists performed.

“I got there on the Tuesday and had a look around and the first thing you notice as you walk down the main street was how many shops got into the theme,” Cherie Howard Vins told News Of The Area.

“There was also Elvis music playing in the streets through speakers and also buskers, the locals were so friendly,” Ms Howard Vins said.

“You could buy 50s and 60s dresses and there were so many people dressed up, getting into the spirit of the festival.

“Entire families dressed up with Mum, Dad and children dressed as Elvis or Priscilla.”

The entire town was immersed in the life and times of Elvis and the atmosphere was absolutely electric.

The Parkes Elvis Festival also offered the chance for couples to renew their wedding vows, a gospel service on Sunday, rock and roll dancing, swing dancing and line dancing with hairdressers available for the ladies to turn their locks into 50/60s hairstyles.

If you would like to see an annual Elvis festival here in Port Stephens, let News Of The Area know at media@newsofthearea.com.au.