NVC Group starts preparations for its Golden Anniversary



THE NVC Group is celebrating a major milestone next year, its 50th birthday and Golden Anniversary.

NVC Group Chairman Janine Reed said the organisation was started by volunteers back in September 1974, so it is fitting that it now seeks volunteers to help guide the charitable organisation’s Golden Anniversary celebrations.



“The community has always been at the heart of NVC Group,” she said.

“There were no aged care services in the Nambucca Valley in the early 1970s, so a determined group of local volunteers saw the need and engaged with Council to ultimately start Nambucca Valley Care in 1974.

“Now, 49 years on, NVC Group is still community-owned and operated and it is still providing caring aged care services.

“We want to bring the community together to celebrate the legacy of the original steering group volunteers such as Bernard Laverty, Chris Sugden, Olive Smith and Rita McKay, to name a few, and to give NVC Group and its residents great 50th birthday party celebrations.”

Expressions of interest for two community members to join the volunteer Golden Jubilee Community Committee are currently open.

If you would like to help determine, plan and organise a Golden Jubilee event to be held on 12 September 2024, then NVC Group would love to hear from you.

This date is the 50th anniversary of the charitable organisation’s incorporation.

Other goals of the Golden Jubilee Community Committee include providing ideas and direction on a potential legacy project to be delivered as part of the celebrations for the community and assisting to communicate the 50-year history and accomplishments of NVC Group.

For more information on the community committee, please visit https://nvcgroup.com.au/ or contact (02) 6598 5000 or admin@nvcl.org.au.

Expressions of interest for the voluntary positions close on 7 October 2023.