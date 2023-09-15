Nambucca Heads Surf Lifesaving Club deck roof creates unique venue for locals and visitors

YEARS of fundraising by the Nambucca Heads Surf Lifesaving Club and the generosity of local business and the public has culminated in the construction of a roof over the Club’s balcony.

In addition to the construction of the roof over the recently completed deck, the interior of the top floor of the Nambucca Heads Surf Club Complex has been transformed into what is now known as the Alofa Sands Surf Club Cafe.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Young couple Kirsty and Matt Haworth and their children moved to the Nambucca Valley two and a half years ago and acquired a small sandwich shop in the Macksville CBD.

With their desire to do more in the food and beverage industry, they outgrew the sandwich shop and saw the blank canvas of the Nambucca Heads Surf Lifesaving building as an amazing opportunity.

Kirsty and Matt leased the facility, renovated the kitchen area and transformed the upper floor of the Surf Club building into a Cafe that boasts one of the most unique outlooks on the east coast.

Matt Haworth told News Of The Area, “The community has needed this space with its incredible views to be regularly available to them for a long time and we think we have been able to achieve that with the Alofa Sands Surf Club Cafe.

“We have found the people of the Nambucca Valley to be just so wonderfully welcoming and community minded and we saw what we were able to do at the surf club as a great way to be a part of this community.”

Matt and Kirsty have also been a part of the fundraising for improvements to the surf club facilities and the President of the Nambucca Heads Surf Lifesaving Club, Aaron Honeysett, told News Of The Area, “It has become a partnership as the regular use of the building such the cafe produces income that helps us keep the Surf Lifesaving Club functioning, assist us to purchase replacement equipment and provide better training for our members ultimately keeping the beach safer for locals and visitors to Nambucca Heads.”

Matt also points out that another community minded person, Phoenix from Nambucca Roofing, was instrumental in getting the roof completed.

Phoenix was able to obtain the materials at cost prices and he and his team donated their time and expertise to get the job done.

The Alofa Sands Surf Club Cafe can be experienced from Wednesday to Friday 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, Saturdays 6:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sunday 6:00 am to 6:00 pm noting that Sunday afternoons feature live music on the deck from 2:00 pm.

By Mick BIRTLES