Ocean Parade development draws density, height concerns

CONCERNS have been expressed by local residents that a Development Application (DA) for residential apartment buildings at 69-73 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour is unsuitable for the location, with issues cited in terms of density and build height.

With plans on public exhibition until Monday 26 February, Canberra-based developer Core Developments is seeking consent to demolish existing buildings and develop 80 (one, two and three bedroom) units across two seven storey buildings.



The development also includes 105 residential parking spaces and six visitor parking spaces in a basement car park area, as well as a rooftop garden.



According to the City of Coffs Harbour website, the cost of the work is estimated at $33,000,000.



Coffs Harbour resident Bruce Whackett is concerned about the impact of the development on neighbouring properties.



“The 30 units in Tradewinds Apartments at 77 Ocean Parade are under threat of losing lifestyle, privacy and views due to an opportunistic development that pushes current regulations and limits,” Bruce said.



One of Bruce’s major worries relates to the density of the development.



The designated density for the site is one dwelling per 50 metres squared (m²), which means 60 dwellings are currently permitted.



“It (the development) exceeds the permissible density by more than 30 percent, requesting 80 units on a 3055m² site,” Bruce said.



The developers are also seeking to build above the maximum building height of 22 metres (m), to a height of 26.85 m.



“It exceeds the height limit of 22 m by 22 percent and includes seven storeys of apartments in two buildings and a communal rooftop area and kitchen with a roof on the front building,” Bruce said.



“Noise and privacy will be an issue for neighbouring properties.



“I support development but I do not agree with the overreach of this proposal in terms of size and design,” he said.



In proposal documents submitted to City of Coffs Harbour by Urbane Studio, on behalf of Core Developments, state that the scale, height and bulk of the suggested buildings are appropriate for the location.



The Urbane Studio report also argues the proposal will facilitate the supply and delivery of housing in a desirable location of Coffs Harbour.



According to the DA documents, developers claim the proposal achieves an acceptable visual impact, is appropriately scaled and setback to reduce bulk and dominance and will not have any adverse impact on the established character of the area.



To have your say, visit the City of Coffs Harbour’s DA Tracker.



Reference number: 0447/24DA.