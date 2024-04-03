OPINION: Can You Help Stinker Identify These Ladies?



Dear News Of The Area,

Hello

REGARDING the story in Port Stephens News Of The Area, edition 21 March 2024 “Can You Help Stinker Identify These Ladies?”.

I admin a local history group in Raymond Terrace and surrounds, and recently posted online about the story above as there are many old connections between the Bay and the Terrace (my own Mum included!).

Our Group is: Raymond Terrace and surrounds – banter, history and memories

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2102852243087364

There are many comments which helped to identify some of the ladies in the picture.

I hope this may help a little!

Regards,

Julie Reynolds