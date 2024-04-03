OPINION: Can You Help Stinker Identify These Ladies? Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - April 4, 2024 Dear News Of The Area, Hello REGARDING the story in Port Stephens News Of The Area, edition 21 March 2024 “Can You Help Stinker Identify These Ladies?”. I admin a local history group in Raymond Terrace and surrounds, and recently posted online about the story above as there are many old connections between the Bay and the Terrace (my own Mum included!). Our Group is: Raymond Terrace and surrounds – banter, history and memories https://www.facebook.com/groups/2102852243087364 There are many comments which helped to identify some of the ladies in the picture. I hope this may help a little! Regards, Julie Reynolds