Myall Chamber jumps on regatta promotional opportunity



THE Myall Coast Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has come up with a clever way to promote the businesses of Tea Gardens during the upcoming Sail Port Stephens regatta, which runs on various dates through April and May.

Last year the regatta hosted 120 yachts with more than 2,000 competitors and generated more than $3 million for the Nelson Bay area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

To take advantage of those trading opportunities, the Chamber has liaised with Newcastle Yacht Club to organise a promotional flyer to go into the ‘Skippers’ Pack’ of all competitors in this year’s event.

“We want to encourage sailors having a rest day, associated wives and girlfriends and support staff to jump on the ferry across to Tea Gardens and see what we can offer them in our various establishments over here,” said Chris Taylor, Myall Coast Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

“The Chamber is working with local businesses within easy access to the ferry to be part of this promotion of the ‘North Shore’ to hopefully gain increased business in April and May plus follow up business for future sailing events as well as people coming to visit here independently after the regatta.”