Silverpoint apartments on the market with Coho Property



4 Stephens Street,

Mallabula

Expressions of Interest

WELCOME to your new home at 4 Stephens Street, Mallabula.

The property for ideal first home buyers, savvy investors or those seeking a tranquil retirement retreat.

A charming three bedroom residence that sits on a sprawling 683m2 level block and nestled on a quiet street.

It is located just moments away from the water, sporting grounds, pool and shopping centre.

The property features two enclosed sunrooms, one at the front and another at the back of the property, providing a space for comfort and entertainment as well as inviting an abundance of natural light into the home.

Adding to this comfort the property features ceiling fans and split system air-conditioning to keep you comfortable all year around especially during those hot summer months.

Two of the bedrooms feature built-ins and ceiling fans, and the kitchen and bathrooms are well maintained.

Outside, a flat spacious yard means plenty of space for the kids or future improvements.

Come see the Best Buy in Mallabula. contactNelson Bay & Tilligerry Real Estate on 02 4981 2655 to organise a private inspection.

