Silverpoint apartments on the market with Coho Property



LOCATED in a prime position at 20 Government Road, Nelson Bay, Silverpoint provides the contemporary, easy-living lifestyle you have always dreamed about.

Mere minutes from the water, coastal breezes will meet you each afternoon and shops and restaurants beckon from a short stroll away.

A collection of seventeen apartments, Silverpoint’s interiors exude contemporary class and style.

Enjoy thoughtfully designed open-plan living areas along with oversized bedrooms, study alcoves, walk-in robes and double basin ensuites.

Choose from neutral and contrasting finishes all with Fisher & Paykel appliances, stone benchtops, engineered European oak flooring and tiled balconies.

This collection of well-appointed apartments presents the ultimate haven for a range of purchasers from downsizers and lifestyle upsizers to investors and holiday makers searching for a laid-back coastal lifestyle infused with the charm of living in Port Stephens.

Silverpoint is a fully funded development project by Coho Property in partnership with Drew Construction Group.

Silverpoint construction is estimated to be completed in August 2024 so you can be confident to start planning your move.

Visit the onsite display suite located on the ground floor of 20 Government Road, Nelson Bay – by appointment only.

To book, please contact Coho Property Sales Team on 1800 966 994 or info@cohoproperty.com.au or visit www.silverpointnelsonbay.com.au.