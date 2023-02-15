OPINION: Is Sally Townley what the electorate needs? MidCoast LGA (overall news) by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 15, 2023 DEAR News Of The Area, I WAS so pleased to see that Sally Townley has been convinced to put herself forward as an independent for Coffs Harbour. She is just what we want – very hard-working, highly experienced in the reality of politics and passionate about balanced local development. Most importantly, she is not constricted by party lines and so can vote for our interests. Yesterday I watched the tide turn, part was still running out but already some was running in. I think that Sally is part of the new tide that we need for our electorate and hope that she gains wide support. Regards, Howard DENGATE, Coffs Coast.