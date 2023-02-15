OPINION: Is Sally Townley what the electorate needs?

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS so pleased to see that Sally Townley has been convinced to put herself forward as an independent for Coffs Harbour.

She is just what we want – very hard-working, highly experienced in the reality of politics and passionate about balanced local development.

Most importantly, she is not constricted by party lines and so can vote for our interests.

Yesterday I watched the tide turn, part was still running out but already some was running in.

I think that Sally is part of the new tide that we need for our electorate and hope that she gains wide support.

Regards,

Howard DENGATE,

Coffs Coast.