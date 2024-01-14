OPINION: What is the area coming to?



DEAR News Of The Area,

My elderly neighbours, who delight in gardening and supplying others with excess fruit and veggies that they grow, had eighteen of their newly planted hedging plants stolen last week. They had worked so hard to get these little plants in and it was looking so lovely when some scumbag decided they would steal some.

What a disgusting act.

It costs money to buy plants and for a pensioner it’s very hard when someone decides they can have them for nothing.

What is the area coming to?

Regards,

Karen HAY,

Bonville.