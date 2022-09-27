‘Pathetic and heartless’: Community members rally against NSW Government’s lack of support for temporary accommodation at Tomaree Lodge

PORT Stephens residents are standing up against the NSW Government’s lack of action on the region’s homelessness crisis.

On Saturday 24 September, dozens of locals from across the Port Stephens LGA gathered at the Tomaree Lodge site to call for action to be taken on the pressing issue.

Organisers Councillor Leah Anderson and resident Melissa Pond say that action needs to be taken now because the issue is getting worse each year.

“We (residents) know that there are perfectly good structures here such as Tomaree Lodge that can provide a roof over the heads of those sleeping rough and I believe that there is nothing stopping us from sitting down with the Government to come up with reasonable solutions to Port Stephens homelessness crisis,” Melissa said.

In July this year, State MP Kate Washington, alongside the Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson, held a roundtable discussion to tackle the growing issue of homelessness in Port Stephens.

One of the solutions put forward from the round table was the possibility of reopening Tomaree Lodge and the Stockton Centre as temporary accommodation to assist people who have found themselves without a roof over their head.

Ms Washington has since repeatedly written to the NSW Government and to the Minister for Families and Communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones seeking a response to her request to reopen Tomaree Lodge and the Stockton Centre as temporary accommodation.

Her response from the Government was a rejection of the idea due to “issues with plumbing on site”.

This isn’t stopping Kate Washington, or other locals who are fighting for action on this important issue.

“It’s simple,” Melissa said.

“We’ve got to put enough pressure and highlight the issue as much as we possibly can, so that the NSW Government takes us and our State Member seriously.”

Kate Washington addressed the rally, stating that Port Stephens has no shelters for women and children fleeing domestic violence, very little emergency housing and no public housing built in the region for over a decade.

“This rally once again demonstrates how much our community cares which is a stark contrast to the government’s lack of heart and lack of conscience when they don’t even allow us access to this place (Tomaree Lodge) to provide shelter for those who have none right now,” Ms Washington said.

“Rent is going up and there is nowhere else where people can go and stay.

“All the while, we have properties here that we know are habitable; places that are sitting vacant that could provide safety and shelter to people who are facing homelessness right now.

Ms Washington said that the NSW Government’s excuses are “pathetic” and sites such as the Stockton Centre and Tomaree Lodge need to be considered for temporary emergency housing.

“Whilst these places stand there vacant, they stand as an emblem of this government’s heartlessness and lack of conscience,” Ms Washington said.

Councillor Leah Anderson says all levels of government need to be working together to find solutions.

“I did bring a motion to Council to address this issue and Council staff are currently investigating what options we have in terms of emergency accommodation.”

Cr Anderson said she will continue to work with the Member for Port Stephens, Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson and all levels of government and anyone who is interested in contributing to help find a solution to this pressing issue.

By Tara CAMPBELL