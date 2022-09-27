Invite your friends to visit and win a local staycation

THE second round of Barrington Coast’s ComeVisit campaign is underway.

ComeVisit encourages MidCoast residents to win prizes just by inviting their friends and family to visit.



The ComeVisit platform helps you create your own digital invitation for your friends and family by using one of the templates provided or by uploading your own photo and personalised message.

It is fun, free, and easy to use.

It comes with an RSVP option for them to lock in a visit.

“Over 600,000 friends and family of our residents visit the region each year making it a huge contributor to our visitor economy,” said Deb Tuckerman, MidCoast Council’s Manager Growth, Economic Development and Tourism.

“It was also one of the first markets to bounce back following Covid-related drops in visitation,” said Ms Tuckerman.

In this second round of competition we’re enticing locals to again send invites with the chance to win a stay and play Gloucester Experience.

The prize pack contributed by local businesses is valued at over $2000.

When the campaign launched in June, over 300 invites were sent by our residents to their friends and relatives to come visit the Barrington Coast.

Sixty recipients RSVP’d with intent to visit.

A local resident from Lansdowne sent the most invites in the first round.

She received an exciting Myall Coast Experience donated by local businesses, providing the opportunity to discover more of our own backyard.

This second of three competition rounds for the ComeVisit campaign opened 12 September and closes Sunday 6 November.

To go in the running to win, start sending your invites now!

“This is a great opportunity for a local to win a short get-away at Gloucester with a few friends or family,” said Ms Tuckerman.

You can create and send your own personalised invitation in a few simple steps.

To create and send yours, visit https://www.comevisit.com.au/places/barringtoncoast

This initiative is funded by the Commonwealth Government’s Bushfire Community Resilience and Economic Recovery Fund, which focuses on local initiatives to support stronger, more resilient communities and economies.