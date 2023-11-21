Pindimar and Bundabah prepare for summer

RESIDENTS of Pindimar and Bundabah met to discuss several pertinent issues at the Pindimar Bundabah Community Association (PBCA) Hall on Koree Street on Sunday 19 November.

In the wake of the hugely successful Pindimar Markets on 28 October, several local community projects have received some much-needed funding injections that prior grants fell short on covering.



Among them was the completion of the back patio and awning upgrade, a concrete example of how community spirit can channel into action and results that will benefit all.

“The PBCA Hall is currently used for Fitness and Friday Craft groups, and the recent basket-weaving was a good example of more options for the future,” PBCA President Vivien Panhuber told NOTA.

Several issues of serious concern were raised by the community members present, chief among them was lack of decent mobile phone reception in both localities.

Neither location has been identified nor listed for improvements under either of the Federal Government’s programs: the ‘Regional Connectivity Program’, nor the ‘Mobile Black Spot Program’.

“We have spoken to Michelle Rowlands, Federal Minister for Communications, trying to see if Pindimar or Bundabah will be included in the next rounds, but no useful response has come back yet,” Ms Panhuber said.

The newer public bins at South Pindimar, which reduced the rubbish-holding capacity for the whole area, also remain a persistent issue, as the predictions detailed by the PBCA via the NOTA back in May this year.

“The bins are inadequate and a failure, they overflow in busy periods, and we now have a dingo problem,” Ms Panhuber told NOTA.

“We have serious concerns that over the imminent big summer holiday season, they’ll overflow and pollute the nearby waters, and attract rats and other rodents.”

Hopefully a solution can be reached or discovered before the next big Pindimar event, the Christmas Carols to be held at 5pm on Saturday, 23 December.

By Thomas O’KEEFE