Police careers showcased at Coffs Harbour open day



LAW enforcement careers were showcased at the Coffs Harbour Police Station’s open day last week.

Local residents and school students engaged with police officers on-site, including representatives from Highway Patrol, Marine Area Command, Dog Unit, Forensic Services and the Rural Crime Prevention Team.



Coffs-Clarence Police District Inspector Ben Atkinson said there are over 200 potential careers in the police force.

“We have probationary constables here today who have just started with the NSW Police force who can talk through the recruitment process,” Inspector Atkinson told News Of The Area.

“They’ve also been through the training processes, so they’ve got the ability to talk to that.

“Experienced officers are on site who can talk through their role, giving people an idea of what that career is like,” he said.”

A recruitment stand offered information about career opportunities and how to apply.

St John Paul College careers advisor Paul Corsalini brought a group of students to the open day on Friday.

“It’s a great opportunity for the students who are thinking about a career in policing to come and have a look and ask questions,” Mr Corsalini told NOTA.

“It’s not every day they open the doors to the police station.

“A lot of the students wouldn’t be aware that there’s such a diversity of careers, so it’s great for the kids to see for themselves and have the opportunity to look around and ask questions.

“It might help their decision-making in terms of their future career pathway,” he said.

Superintendent Joanne Schultz, Commander of the Coffs/Clarence Police District, said local police were excited to showcase the diverse and rewarding career opportunities that law enforcement can offer.

“This open day is an excellent chance for locals to explore the various avenues within the NSW Police Force and meet the dedicated officers who serve our region,” Supt Schultz said.

By Andrea FERRARI

