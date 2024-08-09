Pink Ladies donate $495,000 to health campus in twelve months



ALMOST half a million dollars was donated to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus by the hospital’s Pink Ladies during the past financial year.

The United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) volunteers operate a cafe and gift shop at the hospital, offering a key service to visitors and raising vital funds for essential medical equipment.



In total the group has funded $494,132.81 of medical equipment in the past year, purchasing items such as leg rests, vital signs monitors, ultrasounds, vein finders, recliners, and infusion pumps.

One of the more expensive items donated by the Pink Ladies was a patient simulator designed to mimic human physiology and anatomy.

The ‘SimMan’ mannequin enables healthcare professionals to practice a wide range of medical procedures and scenarios in a realistic and controlled environment.

“The Pink Ladies have shown extraordinary dedication, volunteering countless hours at Coffs Harbour Hospital and the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute, significantly enhancing our ability to provide top-quality care and continuing to make a profound difference in the lives of our patients and their families,” said Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) Corporate Relations Manager Sharon Fuller.

“They are the friendly faces who make a visit to the café so enjoyable.

“They really are an integral part of our health family at Coffs.”

Their phenomenal support to the hospital was highlighted at the volunteers’ annual general meeting last month, when long-term President Helen Mears retired from the leadership role after 35 years.

The volunteers elected Leigh Galbraith as the new President, while Mrs Mears will continue to provide support in the Vice President role.

Linda Friend was re-elected as Treasurer, and long-serving Pink Lady Heather Hardwick will continue as Secretary.

By Andrea FERRARI

