Sawtell Rotary Trivia Night to support youth program

PREPARATIONS are in full swing for Sawtell Rotary’s annual Trivia Night, an event that serves as a key fundraiser for the club’s Youth and Literacy Program.

“We’re out and about talking to potential sponsors and donors for our raffle and liaising with Jordan Oppy from Pub Trivia Australia,” Sawtell Rotary Youth Director Alan Freedman told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Jordan is really smart and witty and puts on a great fun night of trivia. It is not to be missed,” he said.

Through its Youth and Literacy Program, Rotary donates approximately $500 worth of books each year to the seven public schools in the area, as well as supporting students to undertake student exchange programs overseas.

“To date we have a student from Toormina High School going to Belgium for a year’s exchange, and another to Germany for a three-month exchange.”

The club is also sponsoring a student to attend the National Youth Science Forum, and supports local youth to attend other Rotary initiatives and programs.

Trivia night attendees are invited to dress up and give their table a name.

“Names last year included ‘Toormie Truckers’, ‘Let’s Get Quizzical’ and ‘Sassy Sisters’ just to name a few,” Alan said.

“Our local schools give us great support for this event and make up a large part of the audience as well as reaping the benefits.”

The Trivia Night will be held on Friday 6 September in the Sawtell RSL Club’s newly renovated Princess Room.

Tickets are now on sale.

For more information contact Alan Freedman on 0419 357 864 or email alan.l.freedmanbigpond.com.

By Andrea FERRARI