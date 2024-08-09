Wildcats and Dingoes draw in thrilling Premier League Clash



IN a high-stakes showdown in the Women’s North Coast Premier League, the Woolgoolga Wildcats and Orara Valley Dingoes fought tooth and nail to a riveting 3-3 draw.

It keeps the race for a finals berth alive as the regular season draws to a close.

Both squads remain locked in third and fourth positions respectively, with the finals looming.

Orara Valley struck first blood with a free kick that was too hot to handle, seizing on the loose ball to edge ahead 1-0. Their advantage was short-lived as Teisha Shurma unleashed a 25-yard thunderbolt, firing the ball into the top corner and levelling the score.

The match see-sawed with relentless intensity.

Orara Valley reclaimed the lead at 2-1, but Emily Nudd sliced through their defence, slotting home to bring the Wildcats back on even terms just before halftime.

The second half mirrored the first, both teams trading blows and netting once more each, to conclude a thrilling contest at 3-3.

In other action, the Coffs City Lionesses cemented their second-place standing with a 5-0 victory over Sawtell.

The Lionesses now trail the league-leading Urunga Raiders by three points, however Urunga have two games in hand with two rounds left to play.

While the Lionesses remain mathematically in contention for the Premiers’ crown, the unbeaten Raiders need just four points from their remaining four matches to secure the Premiership.

The Grand Final is set for Saturday, 7 September, at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

By David WIGLEY