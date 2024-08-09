Coffs Harbour Snappers beat minor premiers on the eve of finals



COFFS Harbour Snappers have had a confidence boost heading into this season’s finals series, beating minor premiers Hastings Valley Vikings 42-31 in the final round of the Mid North Coast Rugby Union Northern Division season.

The Snappers started strongly at home, crossing the line after three minutes.

The home side dominated the territory battle early, capitalising on their numerous chances out wide to run in another four tries for a 25-0 lead after 27 minutes.

The Vikings opened their scoring with a much needed try a few minutes later, before another try shortly before halftime cut the lead to 25-14 at the break.

The game remained a high scoring affair with the teams trading tries, taking the score to 37-26 with 20 minutes to go.

The Vikings were a much-improved team in the second half winning the territory battle, as they capitalised again to set up a grandstand finish at 37-31 with eight minutes to go.

A Snappers try right on the siren sealed the win as they held off the second half comeback from the Vikings.

The Snappers play the Vikings again in an instant rematch this weekend in the Major Semi at Port Macquarie, with the winner to host this season’s grand final.

Snappers player-coach Mitch Walton was looking forward to the challenge of taking on the minor premiers on their home turf while trying to earn a grand final berth.

“The crowd is very hostile, and it’s a pretty hostile club when you go down there – we’ll enjoy it,” he said.

“They have a couple of key ball runners we have to do a bit more homework on, and if we can shut them down and sort of drain the juice out of their tank, then I think we will do well,” he said.

Walton was pleased with his side’s execution in the first half.

“We came in with a pretty good idea about how we wanted to play, and I thought we executed that pretty well in the first 30 minutes,” he said.

“We invited them back in just through our own ill-discipline, and I think if we fix that up next week, we’ll go pretty good.”

SCU Marlins were also winners in the final round, beating the Grafton Redmen 10-5 in Grafton.

The Marlins and Redmen play off again this weekend in the Minor Semi at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.

It’s season over for the loser, while the winner moves on to play the loser of the Vikings and Snappers for a spot in the grand final.

First grade ladder:

1. Hastings Valley Vikings: 55 points, 10 wins, 1 draw, 4 losses.

2. Coffs Harbour Snappers: 53 points, 10 wins, 1 draw, 4 losses.

3. SCU Marlins: 46 points, 9 wins, 1 draw, 5 losses.

4. Grafton Redmen: 39 points, 6 wins, 1 draw, 8 losses.

5. Port Macquarie Pirates: 27 points, 4 wins, 2 draws, 9 losses.

6. Kempsey Cannonballs: 19 points, 3 wins, 12 losses.

By Aiden BURGESS