Coffs Suns girls win regional title



COFFS Harbour Suns Under 12 Girls have ended their regional representative season with a title.

They won Division 1 of the Basketball NSW Spalding Waratah North Eastern Junior League finals held in Port Macquarie on 27-28 July.

The Suns qualified for the grand final with a 57-34 semi-final win against Newcastle Falcons White.

They then brought home the title 53-26 in a rematch against the Newcastle Falcons.

Millie Cook was named Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The Suns side finished their regular season second on the ladder with twelve wins from their fifteen games, eventually coming out on top against teams from the Central Coast, Maitland, Newcastle, and Tamworth.

“The girls really developed throughout the year in their understanding of the game and the roles everyone has to play on the court,” Suns coach Felicity Cook said.

“They were consistent from start to finish but really came together as a team towards the end of the season.

“They never gave up, often being down on the scoreboard (once by 18 points) to dig deep.”

“Although not overly big in size, the girls showed extreme determination and hunger to compete and ultimately come out with the win.

“They moved the ball well, hustled on defence, trusted each other, had fun, listened well… and were quick to pick up on new concepts and executed what we asked of them.”

Cook said the team always gave 100 percent effort at training and games, enjoyed each other’s company and “gave us a laugh”.

“We are so proud of each and every one of them and look forward to watching what they can do in the future.”

The Coffs Harbour Suns Under 12 Boys Division 1 and Under 14 Girls Division 2 teams finished runner-up in their respective divisions.

Tyler Sens and Cleo Rooney received MVP honours.

