Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

1. IN the early hours on 19/3/23 Police arrested a 50-year-old woman at a Valla address following a domestic violence incident in which a 60-year-old man is alleged to have been assaulted.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/3/23.



The matter was subsequently adjourned with the accused to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 14/12/23.

2. Police are investigating the theft of a number of tools and firearms from a rural property on South Arm Rd, Bowraville that occurred between the hours of 6pm on 22/3/23 and 1pm on 23/3/23.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

3. On 21/3/23 Police arrested a 26-year-old man at Macksville Police Station following investigations related to two separate incidents of domestic violence in which another man was alleged to have been assaulted.

The accused man was charged with numerous offences including: Breach AVO x 2, Assault occasioning actual bodily harm x 2, Malicious damage x 3, and Breach bail.

The accused man was refused bail and appeared before Macksville Local Court on 21/3/23 where he was subsequently granted bail by the Court to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/4/23.

4. On 23/3/23 Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Bowra St, Nambucca Heads following investigations related to the theft of property overnight at a Nambucca Heads Caravan Park.

Upon his arrest Police seized a number of items suspected of being stolen property.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offences of Goods in custody and Breach of bail and appeared later the same date before Macksville Local Court.

The accused man was subsequently granted bail by the Court and is next to appear before Macksville Local Court on 6/4/23.