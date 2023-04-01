Schools Spectacular on the hunt for regional gems

WHETHER it’s a tenor from Tewinga, a singer from Scotts Head or a violinist from Valla, the Schools Spectacular team is aiming to unearth the talent of regional and remote public school students.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2023, Schools Spectacular, held in November at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, is the world’s largest amateur variety show and one of NSW public education’s flagship arts events.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Schools Spectacular executive producer Richard Spiewak said this year there was a particular focus on encouraging participation from all corners of the State and increasing the range of activities students could be involved with.

Mr Spiewak said this would include work experience opportunities for students studying hospitality, entertainment, construction and design.

“Often our more remote and rural students think Schools Spectacular is an event for those near Sydney,” Mr Spiewak said.

“However, one of the benefits of the COVID online learning experience is we have the expertise and technology to do a lot of our rehearsals online, reducing the cost for students and schools that would have previously had to travel multiple times to Sydney.

“We want to unearth and encourage students and schools with a passion for the performing arts and theatre to be part of Schools Spectacular, no matter where they live.

“So whether you live on a farm at the back of Bourke or in Blacktown we want to encourage students to nominate to be part of this fabulous experience.”

Schools could also take part in SpecFest, which is an entertainment hub that runs alongside Schools Spectacular and features the final rounds of the rural and remote band competition, Surround Sound, on the main stage.

Nominations are now open until April 6 for students and schools wanting to be involved with the show that will be held on November 24 and 25.

Full details can be found on the website – https://www.schoolsspectacular.com.au/schools-spectacular-2023-applications/.