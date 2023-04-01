Democracy in action at Stuarts Point

BY 8am on Saturday 25 March, Stuarts Point Community Hall, a local venue for NSW State Election voting, was alive with energy as the doors swung open in anticipation of a busy day.

Along with the well-appointed scrutineering crew and a strong collection of corflute brandishing candidate supporters, local community groups took advantage of the fair weather and the fundraising opportunity presented by the guarantee of punters.



Yarrahapinni CWA Branch set up their familiar market stall close to the hall’s exit ramp (a prime position) with a variety of baked goods, both sweet and savoury, as well as books and practical handicrafts.

The ubiquitous ‘democracy sausage’ was provided at very reasonable prices by the Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO), which had a steady stream of customers enjoying a sausage sandwich breakie/brunch and were almost sold out by about midday when the looming storm clouds rolled in over Mount Yarrahapinni and rain began to fall.

As organiser and spokesperson for the SPaDCO crew of about half a dozen members, Chris Parke commented, “We were pretty lucky the rain which had been about most of the week held off for the morning and we managed to deliver most of the stock we had prepared.”

Members from the CWA commented on the success of the event, noting the very convivial atmosphere amongst the constituents, many of which gathered for extended conversations.

By Jen HETHERINGTON