Stamp out Racism walker Peter Elzer welcomed through Nambucca Valley

PETER Elzer’s ‘Stamp Out Racism’ walk from Melbourne to North Queensland saw the trekker walk to Macksville on Thursday 16 March, and through Nambucca Heads on Friday 17, then onwards to Valla where he stayed the night.

Wearing his black T-shirt with ‘Racism NOT Welcome’ emblazoned in white on red, the peaceful campaigner allows conversation to be ignited if those he comes in contact with wish to.



In Macksville, he was engaged in an encouraging conversation with Steve, the manager at Macksville Hotel.

Steve has grown up with racism.

“Everything is starting to change for the better,” said Steve.

“Everyone’s starting to get along a bit more, such as old people getting more educated on racism,” said Steve.

“At schools and sporting clubs they are really behind it.”

Peter noted that when it comes to racism and the history of Australia, it used to be the case that young people would learn the wrong things from their parents but now it’s reversing; kids are learning the right thing at school, in sports clubs and the top tier of the NRL.

“It’s a lot different than the old days,” said Steve.

With a good feed in his belly, he walked on to Nambucca Heads the next day, and finding no affordable campsite accommodation, Peter pressed on to Valla.

He found a tent for the night at Christina’s macadamia farm Airbnb.

“I had a mattress, a shower and some shade, and I was closer to Urunga which helped with the following day’s walk to meet my daughter and friends,” Peter told News Of The Area.

“Friday night being footie night I went to the local Valla Beach Tavern wearing my ‘Racism NOT Welcome’ T-shirt where I was quickly swamped with people who’d read about what I’m doing and gave me support.”

Saturday was a special day on the 2022km walk.

“My daughter Mieke had organised a crew of people to walk with me into Urunga which was amazing.

“We spent a couple of hours at Liberty café and had a conversation with a very wise local elder, Aunty Frances Witt.”

Aunty Frances gave a personal welcome to Urunga, a place she describes as “where the river meets the sea”.

The welcome was described by Peter as “emotional” and “poignant”.

“My daughter has been wanting to meet Frances for a long time and share ideas.

“She was so supportive of what I am doing.”

During the conversation Aunty Frances spoke of racism in Australia history.

“I was unaware of the true history of Australia until just a few years ago,” said Peter.

“The untruths of history were taught to me from the white man’s eyes – all of these injustices I was unaware of until recently.”

To support Peter on his campaign visit the Stamp_Out_Racism_2022 Facebook group.

By Andrea FERRARI