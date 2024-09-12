Port Macquarie mayoral debate draws significant crowd



RESIDENTS turned out in significant numbers for the Hasting Residents Association’s (HRA) final public candidate meeting, a mayoral debate held at Port City Bowling Club.

The forum, attended by mayoral candidates Mark Hornshaw, Nik Lipovac and Lauren Edwards, offered a valuable opportunity for locals to engage directly with those vying for the top municipal position.

Adam Roberts, one of the four candidates for Mayor, sent his apologies for the event.

Mr Roberts had previously expressed concerns about the confrontational nature of traditional ‘meet the candidate’ forums and the potential for aggressive behaviour from supporters.

Consequently, the HRA structured the debate to address these issues, opting for a format that involved questions compiled from media outlets including Camden Haven News Of The Area, the Port News and NBN.

Mr Roberts still chose not to attend.

The debate centred on eleven key questions reflecting consistent themes in the council campaign.

Topics such as bloc voting, transport, road maintenance, infrastructure development and climate change were thoroughly discussed.

Each candidate presented their opening statements before responding to the curated questions read by attending journalists.

The evening concluded with each candidate delivering their closing remarks, offering residents a final insight into their visions and policies.

By Luke HADFIELD