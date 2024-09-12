Election day details for Mid Coast Council



IN just a few days, it will be all over bar the counting.

At 6pm Saturday, 14 September, the corflutes will start to come down and candidates in the MidCoast Council election will switch from meet and greet mode to watching and waiting for the numbers to come in.



Counting begins as soon as the polls close at 6pm.

By 10pm, anyone keeping an eye on the NSW Electoral Commission website will have a fair idea of the highest performing candidates.

But it could be weeks before a result is declared, officially.

That’s because a series of counts must take place to ensure everything is above board.

There is the initial count, the check count, the deadline for receipt of postal votes and the distribution of preferences.

This is where those who vote below the line come into play.

If their Number 1 pick is excluded, the vote goes to their Number 2 pick.

Or, if their Number 1 pick exceeds the set quota and is elected, surplus votes go to the Number 2 picks – and so on.

This is what’s meant by the trickle down (and up) effect.

The date of the official declaration of councillors varies according to how tight the vote is, and if there are challenges and recounts.

The names of successful candidates will be displayed at the council chambers and on the NSW Electoral Commission website.

Where to vote

For those who decided not to go to a pre-polling centre, here is where you can vote around the Myall Coast on Saturday.

– Booral Public School at 2300 The Bucketts Way, Booral. (No accessibility details have been provided).

– Bulahdelah Central School at Church Street, Bulahdelah. There is assisted access and no designated accessible parking spot.

– Karuah Public School at 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Assisted access, no designated accessible parking spot, Access ramp does not meet standards.

– North Arm Cove Community Centre at The Ridgeway, North Arm Cove. Assisted access, no designated accessible parking spot, access ramp does not meet standards.

– Stroud Road Public School on Bucketts Way, Stroud Road. Assisted access, path of travel from car park may be difficult, no accessible toilet, no designated accessible parking spot, building has lips and/or steps.

– Stroud Public School on Erin Street, Stroud, Assisted access, path of travel from car park may be difficult, no accessible toilet, no designated accessible parking spot, building has lips and/or steps

– Tea Gardens Public School on Witt Street, Tea Gardens. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Hawks Nest Community Centre on Booner Street, Hawks Nest. Assisted access, no designated accessible parking spot.

By Sue STEPHENSON