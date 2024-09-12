Candidates commit to full council terms amid community concerns over stability



IN recent council terms, councillor resignations before the end of their tenure have raised concerns among some community members, who feel this has contributed to instability.

The last term also saw former Mayor Peta Pinson unsuccessfully contest the seat of Port Macquarie in the 2023 NSW State Election against incumbent State MP Leslie Williams.

The trend of local councillors transitioning to state or federal politics is not uncommon, with many politicians beginning their careers at the local government level.

At a recent Meet the Candidates event, candidates were asked a critical question by News Of The Area: “Would they commit to serving their full term on the council, and did they have intentions of running for state office in the 2027 NSW State Election?”

This question struck a chord with local residents, who have expressed their desire for councillors to fulfill their commitments, reflecting a clear community preference for stability.

The candidates in attendance were given the opportunity to answer, and those who sent their apologies for the evening were invited to provide their responses.

Candidates from Group A (the Greens), Group B (Team Sheppard), Group C (Team Roberts), Group D (Team Lipovac), and ungrouped candidate DJ Apanui all confirmed their intention to serve their full council term.

These candidates emphasised their commitment to the role, stating that barring any extenuating circumstances, they would see out the term and focus on council business.

Mark Hornshaw, lead candidate for Group F (the Libertarians), also confirmed his intention to complete the full term if elected.

However, he did not rule out potential future runs for state or federal office.

“We don’t run with an expectation of actually getting into parliament,” he explained.

“We run in order to spread a message of hope and freedom, and to educate the public about the importance of liberty. “And we send a message to the major parties that there is a significant segment of the population that they don’t represent.”

Group E (Labor) was contacted for comment on the matter, but no response was received.

With pre-poll underway and the election taking place tomorrow, the community is clearly looking for a period of stability and commitment from their elected officials, particularly after experiencing early resignations in previous terms.

Whether these promises will lead to lasting change remains to be seen.

By Luke HADFIELD