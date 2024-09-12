Election day details for the Camden Haven



MOST of the candidates and volunteers handing out “how to vote” cards at the North Haven pre-poll centre at the start of this week, say there were several common themes among the questions they were asked.

They were that people either didn’t know there was a Referendum, or they didn’t understand what it was about; and they “didn’t know half of the people” on the ballot paper, only that “they’ve got to be better than the current lot.”

For those similarly befuddled, there is still time before polls close at 6pm tomorrow to swot up on the Referendum question and the mayoral and councillor candidates – seven of whom are seeking re-election.

Luke Hadfield’s stories today and in recent editions of the News Of The Area are the best place to start.

You can find these by searching “Printed Edition” on the NOTA website at newsofthearea.com.au.

Or you can go to the websites for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the NSW Electoral Commission.

Otherwise, read on for details of where to vote on Election Day, (tomorrow, 14 September); what council staff see as the pros and cons of the referendum question; and what happens after counting begins.

Where to vote

For those who skipped postal and pre-poll voting, you can leave your mark at any of the following polling places.

Some opening times may vary slightly, but will be from 8am.

There is no absentee voting.

– 1st Port Macquarie Sea Scout Hall at 9 Buller Street, Port Macquarie. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot and no accessible toilet.

– Beechwood School Of Arts Hall at 725 Beechwood Road, Beechwood. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot and the access ramp does not meet standards.

– Bonny Hills Community Hall in Graham Street, Bonny Hills. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot and the building has lips and/or steps.

– Camden Haven High School on Valley View Road, Kew. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Comboyne Public School at 11 Hill Street, Comboyne. (No accessibility details have been provided.)

– Dunbogan Jubilee Hall on The Boulevarde, Dunbogan. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Emerald Downs Community Centre on Emerald Drive, Port Macquarie. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Hastings Public School at 85 Yarranabee Road, Port Macquarie. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, no accessible toilet and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus on Findlay Avenue, Port Macquarie. There is assisted access but the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult, there is no accessible toilet and no designated accessible parking spot.

– Hastings Secondary College, Port Macquarie Campus, on Owen Street, Port Macquarie. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

-Huntingdon Public School at 2876 Oxley Highway, Huntingdon. (No accessibility details have been provided.)

– Kendall Community Centre at 19 Comboyne Street, Kendall. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– King Creek Rural Fire Station on Narran Close, King Creek. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot and no accessible toilet.

– Lake Cathie Community Hall on Mullaway Road, Lake Cathie. There is assisted access but no accessible toilet and no designated accessible parking spot.

– Laurieton School Of Arts Hall at 58 Bold Street, Laurieton. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Long Flat Public School at 5077 Oxley Highway, Long Flat. There is assisted access but the door width is less than 850mm but more than 740mm, there is no designated accessible parking spot, no accessible toilet, the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult and the access ramp does not meet standards.

– Lorne Recreation Centre at 941 Stewarts River Road, Lorne. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult, the building has lips and/or steps and there is no accessible toilet.

– North Haven Public School at 670 Ocean Drive, North Haven. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– North Shore Rural Fire Station on Shoreline Drive, North Shore, Riverside. (No accessibility details have been provided.)

– Port Macquarie Lions Club on Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie. There is assisted access but the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Port Macquarie Public School in Grant Street, Port Macquarie. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, no accessible toilet and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Rollands Plains School Of Arts Hall on Rollands Plains Road, Rollands Plains. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, no accessible toilet and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– St Columba Anglican School, Iona Centre at 3 Iona Avenue, (Off Major Innes Road), Port Macquarie. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– St Peter The Fisherman Church Hall at 421 Ocean Drive, West Haven. There is assisted access but the building has lips and/or steps and there is no designated accessible parking spot.

– Tacking Point Public School on Bangalay Drive, Port Macquarie. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Telegraph Point Public School on Mooney Street, Telegraph Point. There is assisted access but the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult, there is no accessible toilet, the access ramp does not meet standards, and there may be limited circulation space in the voting area.

– Wauchope High School on Nelson Street, Wauchope. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Wauchope Indoor Stadium at 82-94 Cameron Street, Wauchope. There is assisted access and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

The Referendum

In addition to voting for the Mayor and eight councillors, it is compulsory to vote either YES or NO in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Referendum.

The question being asked is: “Do you favour a reduction in the number of Port Macquarie-Hastings Councillors from nine to seven, comprising the Mayor and six Councillors?”

For a referendum to pass, the majority of voters must have voted in support.

Decisions are binding on the council and take effect at the next council elections.

PMHC CEO Dr Clare Allen has authorised the following guide to the “pros and cons” of each answer.

“YES”

● Fewer Councillors may improve cohesion and decision making for the benefit of the community.

● Reducing Councillor numbers is not unusual.

● Along with state and federal members, electors in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region will have eleven representatives in total.

● Reduces Councillor fee costs by $60,322 per annum.

● Fewer Councillors may increase advocacy, efficiency and effectiveness.

“NO”

● More Councillors may increase representation that improves decision making for the benefit of the whole community. Port Macquarie-Hastings Councillor numbers were reduced from eleven to nine in the 2003 referendum.

● All but one Regional Local Government Area in NSW has at least nine Councillors. The average is 11.

● A growing population may require more, not [fewer] Councillors to provide adequate representation.

● More Councillors may mean a greater diversity of opinion, knowledge, people, and representation from surrounding townships.

● A reduction in numbers may result in an increase in Councillor workload, reduced opportunities to engage with the Community, reduced quality of representation and reduced consensus building.

Counting

From 6pm Saturday, posters and corflutes will start to come down and candidates will switch from meet and greet mode to watch and wait.

By 10pm, the NSW Electoral Commission’s Virtual Tally Room should reflect who voters have favoured.

However, it could be weeks before the new mayor and councillors are declared, officially, or the results of the Referendum are known.

That’s because a series of counts must take place to ensure everything is above board.

There is the initial count, the check count, the deadline for receipt of postal votes and the distribution of preferences.

Under the optional preferential voting (OPV) system, electors can number one, some, or all of the candidates.

Marking just “1” above the line means the vote will be exhausted (set aside) after being allocated to that candidate.

Ballot papers with multiple candidates numbered are entered into a computer and stay in play until the voter’s preferences run out, or until all candidates have been either excluded or elected.

The date of the official declaration of councillors varies according to how tight the vote is, and if there are challenges

and recounts.

The names of successful candidates will be displayed at the council chambers and on the NSW Electoral Commission website.

By Sue STEPHENSON