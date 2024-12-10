Port Stephens bowler Lee Schraner’s history-making World Champion of Champions win

RAYMOND Terrace lawn bowls legend Lee Schraner is on top of the world.

The 42-year-old Australian Jackaroo maestro etched his name in the record books when he claimed a second World Champion of Champions bowls title in Auckland.

Schraner toppled young New Zealand champion Aiden Takarua in the final in straight sets to become the first male bowler and Australian to win the prestigious international title twice.

In wet and wild conditions, the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club product put on a masterclass of precision draw bowling to sink the 25-year-old Kiwi 6-4 4-4 and earn another world championship trophy.

Schraner’s latest triumph underlines his magnificent record in the World Champion of Champions tournament.

Incredibly, the Port Stephens wizard has now won 51 out of 54 games to achieve two gold medals and two bronze medals from his four world championship appearances – a tremendous feat.

Raymond Terrace Bowling Club CEO Jason Stokes told News Of The Area that Schraner continues to be “a valued member of the local lawn bowls fraternity”.

“Lee has worked hard to be crowned the world’s number one male lawn bowler and we are all proud of his achievements as an international Jackaroo,” he said.

“He is an inspiration to others and can now be regarded as one of the greats of Australian lawn bowls with his long list of bowling accomplishments.”

Schraner set up a gold medal showdown with Takarua after defeating Thailand’s Wattana Kadkhunthod 6-6 7-4 and Wales’ Ross Owen 9-3 7-5 at the Browns Bay Bowling Club in Auckland.

He also topped his section with earlier victories over Norfolk Island’s Ian Lane 4-9 9-5 6-0; Spain’s Richard Willey 15-2 5-3 and Macau China’s Chi Hong Wong 6-5 5-4.

Schraner’s record-breaking honour follows his maiden World Champion of Champions title triumph over Hong Kong’s Tony Cheung in the 2019 men’s singles final in Adelaide.

The “master of the greens” also boasts two bronze medals from World Champion of Champions singles tournaments in Sydney (2018) and Wellington (2022).

When Schraner captured the NSW State Champion of Champions Singles and Pairs double last year, he became the first male player since Rex Johnston in 1990 to achieve the feat.

Lee’s record-breaking State Champion of Champions singles triumph was his eighth overall, eclipsing long-time hero and legend of bowls Glyn Bosisto’s seven titles.

It was his third state win after previous titles in Victoria and Tasmania.

Schraner is a nine time national champion, nine time National Grand Prix champion and 23 time State champion and is the only player in history – male or female – to have won the Australian Champion of Champions Singles gold medal four times.

