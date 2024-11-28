Port Stephens Council unveils memorial to former workers



A NEW memorial remembering former workers with Port Stephens Council was unveiled during a ceremony in Raymond Terrace on Thursday, 21 November.

Present at the ceremony were Port Stephens Mayor Leah Anderson and Port Stephens councillors Giacomo Arnott and Nathan Errington.

Danielle Kelly was key in the organisation of the event in partnership with Peter Matwijow, Manager of Public Domain and Services Section at Port Stephens Council, along with United Services Union General Manager Stephen Hughes, Industrial Officer Noel Martin, Council General Manager Tim Crosdale and several other Council staff.

“A lot of effort was put into this event, in order that we are forever able to remember former Council staff members who are no longer with us,” a Council union spokesperson said.

The memorial is located at the Port Stephens Council’s new depot at the top of Kangaroo Street, Raymond Terrace.

By Simon EKINS