Port Stephens Power AFL Club has unearthed a host of talent in the Hunter-Central Coast AFL junior ranks

PORT Stephens Power AFL are saluting the deeds of their women in the Hunter-Central Coast Black Diamond Plate series, but officials are just as excited with the talent emerging from the club’s junior nursery.

With the finals just around the corner the Power are proving a force to be reckoned with in the junior ranks, buoyed by courageous and skilful performances in various age groups.

Ravaged by injuries, the Port Power young guns have overcome adversity to post encouraging wins and underline their potential in both the boys and girls competitions.

“The future looks bright for our growing club,” said club president Heather Marsh.

“We have unearthed some promising youngsters throughout the junior grades who are developing into accomplished footballers,” said Heather.

With two rounds to be completed, the mixed Power Under 11s are placed second and finals-bound in the Giants Boys competition with rising prospects Reuben Doring, Danny Doherty, Declan Pennicott, Luke Smith and Tom Schmahl the stand outs in a top team effort.

Fourth-placed Under 13 Power boys team are paving their way to the finals of the Giants competition.

Power were highly competitive against second-placed Warners Bay and pipped by two goals against third-placed Cardiff in another huge team effort.

Leading the way are Hunter Metropolitan representative players in midfielder Jake Marsh and forward Callum Walker along with back Danny Pitcher, fullback Darcy Sinclair and forward Isaac Blayden.

All eyes are on Power’s fast-improving Under 13 Girls team that have recorded three wins this season and a narrow three-point loss to Killarney Vale.

Emerging juniors Ruby Ashpole, Adryanne Montgomery, Hayley Ashpole and Taylor Daniels all took the field at the recent representative carnival.

Three Power teams – the Under 15 Girls and Boys, plus Under 17 Boys have merged with Nelson Bay this season under the Port Marlins banner.

The Under 15 Boys are currently in third spot with only a few points separating the top four.

Ravaged by injuries to representatives Hudson Roche, David Gorton and Logan Williams, the Marlins are working hard in their quest to reach the grand final.

With Hunter Metro reps in forward Tom Warren, back Rhys Hay, winger Seamus Dimery, winger Gus Adnam and Will Doherty this task is certainly achievable.

NSW representative ruck, star Maddy Marsh has spearheaded the Under 15 Girls campaign.

The talented Marsh – who helped the Blues clinch a bronze medal at the National U/15 Championships in Ballarat – is a key player leading into the play-offs.

The Marlins can mix it with the best and showed their capabilities in a recent one-point loss to second-placed Cardiff.

Other Marlins to shine include Hunter Metro centre half back Milla Gainsford, midfielder Sienna Harley and forward Dawn Tonitto.

Injuries have derailed the Marlins’ Under 17 Boys campaign despite the side putting in strong efforts each week.

With four Hunter Metro reps in Arrowyn Carter, Divan Bezuidenhout, Paddy McGrath and Seth Morrissey the Marlins have proved a tough nut to crack.

By Chris KARAS