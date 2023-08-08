Nelson Bay Croquet Club – Croquet NSW Silver Brooch

The Croquet NSW (CNSW) Golf Croquet Brooch events are intended to provide an opportunity for players to play across the normal divisions and, therefore, have different qualifying handicap ranges to the other state championships.

The CNSW Silver Brooch is a level play singles event for players with handicaps 3 to 6, combining Division 1 and Division 2 players.

The 2023 CNSW Silver Brooch was hosted by Southern Highlands Croquet Club at Exeter, Monday 31st July to Wednesday 2nd August.

Nelson Bay had four members contesting the event: Peter Gordon, Brenda-Lee Peet, Rod Peet and Rae Uptin.

12 players entered and were allocated into 2 blocks, playing a qualifying round-robin of 5 games – the top 4 players from each block qualified for the knock-out final rounds.

Games were 13-point play with a 50-minute time limit.

Peter Gordon won 4 of 5 games to qualify as the top seed in the knock-out rounds.

Rod Peet also qualified for the finals but lost to Peter 6-7 in the first round.

Peter then lost his semi-final 6-7 to Brian Mitchell (Nowra) before beating Robyn Sim (Jamberoo) 7-3 6-7 7-5 to finish 3rd. The event was won by Ian Donald (Canberra).

Brenda-Lee Peet and Rae Uptin both played in the Plate competition with Rae finishing on top of the 4 players.

A great competition played in typical cold and blustery Southern Highlands winter conditions.

An excellent 3rd place finish for Peter Gordon.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com

By David WILSON