Port Stephens Power outclass Blues in Hunter Central Coast AFL showdown



PORT Stephens Power womens AFL team continue to push their claims for a second finals appearance in the Hunter Central Coast Seniors Black Diamond Plate competition.

Josie Johnson’s courageous Power warriors have stumbled on a winning recipe of experience and youth as they attempt to replicate last year’s finals heroics.

The club created history in 2023 when the senior women qualified for the end-of-season finals for the first time and if recent form is any guide they are well on the way to securing a top four berth.

Port Stephens zoomed into third spot on the competition table on 24 points after showing their finals credentials with a 32-6 victory over The Entrance-Bateau Bay Blues last Saturday at Bateau Bay Oval.

The Power bounced back from a heavy loss to title favourites Lake Macquarie the previous round with a polished performance against the Blues – bolstered by the return of several key figures.

An elated Johnson told News Of The Area that the club’s depth of talent was a major factor in the team’s success to date.

“We have built our roster this season and are now reaping the benefits,” claimed the inspirational Power skipper and star defender.

“Our playing stocks have taken a big hit with injuries and unavailability in recent weeks but the new girls have rallied to help post some important wins,” she added.

Forwards Sarah Masiero (2), Jessie Blyth and Airlie Coleman potted goals as the Power outclassed the Blues with a dominant display in the final quarter to register the club’s sixth win of the season.

In a hard fought tussle, Port Stephens led 2-0, 5-0 and 11-0 at each break before finishing strongly with a 21 point blitz.

The versatile Blyth showed her class up front and was ably supported by talented team mates Johnson, Cassie Terranova, Mikaela Cameron, Evie Hol and Renee Selby.

Rachael Lyons was the Blues lone goal scorer and stand out player with strong games also from Amanda Hakopa, Xanthe Fitzgerald, Grace Lloyd, Laura Henry and Rachel Ruggeri.

Top ranked Lake Macquarie (36 points) maintained their unbeaten status with an 88-31 victory over fourth placed Cardiff Hawks while second placed Newcastle City (28 points) slammed Terrigal-Avoca 56-0.

By Chris KARAS