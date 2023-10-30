Port Stephens Power stalwarts shine for NSW at National AFL Masters Carnival in Maroochydore

MIXING it with a band of steely AFL warriors from across the country on the idyllic Sunshine Coast seems like an interesting venture for a seasoned stalwart.

For Medowie’s Renee Selby the recent AFL Masters National Carnival staged in Maroochydore was a pleasant experience with lots of goals, victories, friendship and fun the order of the day.

Accomplished winger Renee was one of four Port Stephens Power AFL senior women players to represent NSW at the annual Masters event along with gun forward pockets Airlie Everill and Justine Hourihan and defender Josie Johnson.

Competing at her first Masters Carnival, the respected leader told News Of The Area that “representing my State was a proud moment”.

“I was in a combined NSW/ACT and Western Australian team that performed strongly throughout the seven day event,” Selby exclaimed.

“We worked on combinations and managed to win two of our three championship fixtures,” she added.

Renee’s Over 35s team defeated Victoria Metro 70-0 and Tasmania 26-25 but were toppled 30-13 by Western Australia in their Pool matches to finish second overall behind undefeated champions Queensland.

For Port Stephens trio Everill, Hourihan and Johnson it was another case of finishing runners up – this time in the Masters Over 40s division.

Lining up for another Masters series they figured prominently as NSW rolled Victoria Country 24-6 and Queensland (12-1) before succumbing to eventual champions Western Australia (25-7).

All three had key roles in the campaign and turned in skilful performances to help the Blues secure a top two ranking.

Airlie and Josie also hail from Medowie and Justine from Nelson Bay and proved the driving force behind the Power club’s title push in this year’s Hunter Central Coast AFL Black Diamond Plate competition.

By Chris KARAS