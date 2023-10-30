Port Stephens Pythons cricket reps leave their mark for Newcastle Rebels in John Bull Shield

LEADING batsman Jarrod Moxey is one of five Port Stephens Pythons cricketers named in a strong Newcastle Suburban Districts Rebels representative squad to compete in this year’s John Bull Shield limited overs series.

The Pythons run machine is joined by talented opening bat Leigh Williams and fellow all rounders Jeremy Rushford, Grant Garland and Tyran Eveleigh.

Moxey made an impact in the opening round win over the Upper Hunter Wombats last Sunday at Cardiff Oval No 2 – blasting a superb 80 off 63 balls to engineer a rousing 134 run triumph.

His innings featured five towering sixes and eight boundaries with Williams compiling 30 as the Rebels posted a total of 305 after being sent in to bat.

For Eveleigh it was a first senior representative cap while Garland made his Newcastle debut after previously representing the Maitland Flood.

Pythons first grade skipper and Director of Cricket Josh Moxey told News Of The Area, “The five cricketers had earned their rep spots with outstanding performances in the Newcastle Suburban Districts Division One competition.

“All five deserved selection with Grant and Tyran making their debuts for the Rebels,” quipped Josh.

“It is a huge milestone for the pair and this experience can only benefit our club over the summer,” he added.

Jarrod Moxey – the Pythons’ Cricketer of the Year last summer – was at his potent best with the bat against the Wombats, top scoring for the Rebels with a classy half century and sharing a second wicket stand of 68 with Adam Fitzhenry (49 off 66 balls).

Earlier Fitzhenry and Pythons’ all rounder Williams gave the Rebels’ innings plenty of impetus with an opening partnership of 69.

In his first representative knock for Newcastle the gifted Garland clouted an unbeaten 11.

A sixth wicket union of 59 between Matthew Hiriart (48 runs off 49 balls) and Mitchell Piller (33) ensured the Rebels eclipsed the 300 run mark.

Dominic Cooper was the pick of the Upper Hunter bowlers, grabbing 4-48 off his nine overs.

Inspired bowling from Rebels skipper Mitch Kroehnert (3-12 off five), Michael Rippon (3-20 off four), Piller (2-1) and Jesse Ballenden (2-26) laid the foundations for victory as the Wombats could only muster 171 in reply.

By Chris KARAS