Tea Gardens Hawks host Annual Presentation Night

PLAYERS and members of the Tea Gardens Hawks RLFC held their annual Presentation Night, one to rival the Logies, at the Tea Gardens Hotel on Friday, 27 October.

Emceed by Club Vice President Aaron Neighbour, and decorated via the ceaseless efforts of Leah and Ryan Saunders with Aaron, Men’s and Ladies’ players and families packed the Dolphin Room to honour 2023 season’s best performances, and the essential efforts of volunteers and patrons.

Special thanks went to Ryan and Leah for re-establishing the Juniors competitions, and Dakka and Kate Washington’s support of the new Myall Park Sports Complex.

The first formal occasion for the Club in years, President Dakka was pleased by so many well-dressed young people attending, including Kerrie, and thanked all the canteen and grounds volunteers, Aaron, Leah, Ryan and Cyc for their leadership roles, while Dakka was particularly chuffed to receive his shiny new stein from the Club.

“Men’s Coach Chad Redman came onboard; he got us to the Grand Final like he said he would,” Dakka exclaimed.

Special mentions to Mark Woolard and Matt Weatherill, also Pete Evans and Tracey Wolter as team strappers, and Gloria Churchill and Beefy.

Ladies Head Coach Leah Saunders said, “We had an awesome season and became a family, and next year’s result will be much better.”

Men’s team awards followed, then both teams’ Jersey presentations, many by their specific sponsors.

Despite playing in the NRL, Chad Redman said “this is the most special jersey I’ve received in my life”.

Leah Saunders was awarded an extra-special ‘Club Person of the Year’ for “going above and beyond, hundreds and hundreds of hours on and off the field, making all the jobs a lot easier, and helping with details for the NOTA”.

“Cycs has given amazing support to myself and Ryan for getting where we are,” Leah told NOTA.

Amazing food was provided by Tea Gardens Hotel, and the night ended with a rousing, full-house rendition of team song ‘When the Hawks Go Marching In’.

Award Ladies’ Recipient Men’s Recipient Supporters’ Award Shian Perry Luke Perry Referees’ Best and Fairest Clarissa Mitchell Ryan Saunders Best in Attack Abby Fenner Aiden Bills* Best in Defence Taylah Cooke James Sinclair Most Consistent Treznae Wolter Zac Atkins Coach’s Awards Telika Willis-Monk Ryan Saunders AND Brendan Robinson Rookie of the Year Annee Perry Isaac Mitchell Ironman/Ironwoman of the Year Treznae Wolter Ben Woolard Player’s Player Treznae Wolter Shaq Saunders** Player of the Year Treznae Wolters AND Clarissa Mitchell Aiden Bills President’s Awards Rebecca Jolly Alex Sinclair Jack’s Choice Ryan Saunders Club Person of the Year Leah Saunders *Aiden won the competition ladder for “Top Tries”. **Shaq soon begins his professional career with his recent official signing-up at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

By Thomas O’KEEFE