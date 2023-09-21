Port Stephens takes to street in support of Yes vote

MASS marches took place around the country over the weekend in support of the Yes campaign in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

With the October 14 vote rapidly approaching, Port Stephens Yes supporters hit the streets of Raymond Terrace on Sunday 17 September to partake in the national day of action.



In attendance was Port Stephens Councillor Peter Francis, who told News Of The Area, “It was my great honour and privilege to take part in the Walk for Yes at Raymond Terrace today.

“The yes vote is long overdue, as a First Fleet descendant with a well documented family history,” Mr Francis said.

“I grew up on Darugh land without knowing that it was Darugh land and that there was a language and culture still alive on the land.

“We were not taught to respect the traditional owners and knowledge holders.

“That needs to stop if we are to walk together to a better and more promising future.

“I pay my respects to Uncle John Ridgeway, who has taught and shared with me so much about our local Worimi Aboriginal culture,” he said.

Recent Newspoll polling suggests around 53 percent of Australians are against the proposed change to the constitution, up from 37 percent in February.

On referendum day, voters will be asked to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on a single question.

The question on the ballot paper will be: “A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

“Do you approve this proposed alteration?”

The proposed law that Australians are being asked to approve at the referendum would insert the following lines into the Constitution:

“Chapter IX Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples

“129 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice

“In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:

1. there shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

2. the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

3. the Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.”

For more information on the Voice, visit https://voice.gov.au/.

By Marian SAMPSON