

THE ongoing Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) program is creating a positive environment for students to thrive in local schools.

Last week’s award nominees are all well deserving of their recognition by the wider community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Irrawang Public School nominee Noah was recognised for his outstanding sportsmanship at a boccia tournament. Noah encouraged others, showed respect to opponents and even played on another team so they could participate.

Yalannah of Raymond Terrace Public School was identified for a PBL award by John Hunter Hospital staff, not just for her dance performance but also for her friendly nature and for showing confidence to talk with hospital workers.

Grahamstown Public School’s Braxton was nominated for being a respectful and hardworking student who always strives to do his best in all aspects of his schooling.

He shows compassion towards others by taking them through strategies to help them calm down in stressful situations.

Harry from Irrawang High School was nominated for the way in which he proudly represents his school in many areas – sport, Drum Corps, StarStruck, Showcase and more.

Gabe from Hunter River High School was nominated for his commitment to the Stage 4 Debate Team, jumping in at the last minute when a teammate was absent.

This was Gabe’s first debate, and he did a wonderful job!

Salt Ash Public School’s Isabelle was nominated for being a responsible role model for peers and for an amazing effort in supporting her school debating team.

Charlie from Medowie Public School was nominated for helping the under 13 girls soccer team with their soccer goals.

Seaham Public School student Sophie was nominated for supporting a younger student on the bus.

The younger student was upset, having trouble with their seatbelt.

Sophie safely left her seat, assisted the younger student and stayed with her for the journey.

Tyler from Karuah Public School was nominated for demonstrating the school and community PBL values by consistently interacting with others in a positive and respectful manner.

The team at the NOTA congratulates all of this week’s PBL award recipients.

Raymond Terrace Public School principal Salena Langholz told NOTA the program was an opportunity to “recognise young people from all our public schools”.

“Our young people do wonderful things across our community and it is fantastic we can recognise them at awards like this.

“They help make our community stronger,” said Langholz.

By Marian SAMPSON