Positive Behaviour for Learning program



THE Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) Program is continuing to build a stronger sense of community for our local youth.

Megan and Katrina, PBL Coordinators for Grahamstown Public School told News Of The Area, “Grahamstown Public School is an enthusiastic PBL school.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We have a lot of new staff and we have been revamping and reinvigorating our expectations and processes for PBL in our school community.

“We uphold our values of respect, personal best and safety in all settings.

“We are always on the lookout for students who are doing their best and love to get together and celebrate our wonderful kids with reward activities,” they said.

This week sees a wonderful array of students being recognised for their efforts in the community.

Irrawang Public School student Theodore has been nominated by a member of the public for his respectful interactions with adults and his beautiful manners.

Harley of Raymond Terrace Public School was nominated for his friendly demeanour and inclusiveness.

While at a recent bocce tournament Harley made friends with a non-verbal student in a wheelchair.

He went over to the student and introduced himself.

Grahamstown Public School student Lillie was nominated for fulfilling her role as a leader with excellence and was a respectful participant at the Raymond Terrace RSL Anzac Service.

Amity of Irrawang High School was nominated for her efforts as an unofficial member of the school’s wellbeing team.

Amity is always going above and beyond to support students with wellbeing needs and will help link them with school supports.

Oliver of Hunter River High School was nominated for proudly representing his school at the ANZAC Day March, demonstrating the PBL value of respect.

Salt Ash Public School’s Blake was nominated for always demonstrating Community PBL values.

He interacts in a positive and respectful manner when in the community and is noticed for his outstanding manners.

Ashton of Medowie Public School was nominated for demonstrating the school’s PBL expectations by providing outstanding assistance to staff at the school’s athletic carnival.

Alain of Seaham Public School was nominated for being a wonderful asset to his school community.

He consistently follows Seaham PBL values of being a respectful, responsible learner.

Alain helped organise the recent P&C fundraiser disco and often supports the library teacher in his own time, organising books and resources.

Karuah Public School student Ella was nominated for demonstrating the Community PBL values of acting responsibly, respect and success.

Ella is a role model to all students.

She is kind and caring and is always willing to assist and help others.

Ella consistently tries her best in all learning activities.

The NOTA congratulates all of this week’s PBL award nominees.

By Marian SAMPSON