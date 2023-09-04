Raymond Terrace Magpies and Abermain Hawks to lock horns in Newcastle Hunter B Grade trophy decider





THEIR female counterparts suffered premiership heartbreak but there’s no doubting the Raymond Terrace Magpies mens rugby league team are bound for Grand Final glory.

The high flying Magpies are players on a mission this Saturday when they square off with rivals Abermain Hawks in the Newcastle Hunter B Grade Grand Final at Lakeside Sporting Complex.

After dominating this year’s competition with their power and skill, the Raymond Terrace warriors are bent on bringing home the championship trophy to Port Stephens.

It has been a season to savour for coach James Ross and his Magpies charges who have lost only one match in 2023 on their way to securing the minor premiership.

Raymond Terrace edged out Abermain 30-28 in a classic major semi final and go into this weekend’s trophy decider with a distinct advantage.

Their impressive record has held the side in good stead for the big end of season matches and with a clear momentum shift.

The Hawks had earlier downed West Wallsend Magpies 36-10 in a qualifying final before sinking their opponents 10-6 when the two teams met again last Saturday.

A revved up Ross has left no stone unturned in his quest for this year’s title and told News Of The Area that his Magpies “are primed for another strong showing”.

“We know that the Hawks will be tough to beat but our boys have been building and preparing for this match all season,” Ross revealed.

When the Magpies rolled the Hawks in their recent Grand Final qualifier it was the team’s powerful forward pack that laid the foundations for victory.

Talented second rower Jackson MacIntyre made a huge impact for the Magpies with his strong running and punishing defence – nabbing three of his team’s five tries to cap a super performance.

Raymond Terrace will also look to props Zac Jones and Steven Soper, hooker Jack Beverley, back rower Cooper Pitt and lock Daine Walker to provide the go-forward against a capable Hawks lineup.

In classy halves Kyle Handford and Luke Handsaker the Magpies have two key playmakers and a sharp backline featuring gun fullback Montell Kuru, elusive wingers Isaiah Bower and Joel Osborne and crack centres Robert Chaffey and Joshua Hutchison.

The Magpies also boast plenty of depth with quality players like Jackson Hutchison, Jarred Shedden, Mitchell Turvey and Will Watters on a strong interchange bench.

All eyes will be on Hawks’ five eighth Seth Morgan and number seven and skipper Shannon Miller in what shapes as a tantalising clash of the halves.

In form Abermain fullback Bryce Field, centre Andrew Nicholls, prop Shannon Harmey, hooker Cameron Davies, winger Tom Abbott, second rower Nathan Robertson and lock Patrick Howard are other players to watch.

