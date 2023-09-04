Athletics returns to the Terrace

WITH the approaching start to the new athletics season, Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre athletes are keen to again be able to compete at Vi Barnett Field, their home field, in Kangaroo Street, after spending the entire of last season at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre following devastating floods.

Raymond Terrace athletes will once again be back on the track that has been considered by most to be the best grass track in the Region.

The Centre’s Grounds Officers have worked tirelessly during the off-season to have it at its best.

Saturday 9 September will be a Come and Try day from 9am for new athletes to learn about the numerous athletics events.

“Experienced athletes will have the opportunity to brush off the cobwebs and to once again enjoy running on grass which is quite different from the synthetic surface they experienced last season,” Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre’s Deidre Hall told NOTA.

“Parents will also be able to learn how athletics events are conducted and what to expect for the season.

“There will be a BBQ for athletes and their families to get to know each other.

“Registrations will also be taken and uniforms will be available.”

A new registration category, Social Athlete, has been introduced that will now cater for older athletes beyond the Under 17 age group who are keen to continue athletics as well as parents interested in the sport.

The competition season will begin on Saturday September 16, with the younger athletes starting with a warm-up at 8:15.

Athletes from Under 13 to Masters will begin at 9am.

With their field failing to drain and sufficiently dry in time for the last competition season, the Committee faced the difficult decision to temporarily relocate at their own cost.

“What was hoped to be a few months in Maitland became the whole season as it was late November before the field could even be walked on,” Deidre said.

“But the damage to the field by the flood waters was far worse than expected.”

The Centre applied for several grants last year that would have enabled them to address the flood damage and to help weatherproof the grounds.

Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful.

Consequently, despite the drier conditions during autumn and winter, necessary groundwork of any consequence was not undertaken.

“The Committee will continue to work towards attracting funding that will enable them to return their field to being a more reliable surface.

“Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre is grateful to Maitland City Council for their unwavering support and going out of their way to cater for the athletes each Saturday during last season,” Deidre said.

“It also provided them with a competition season that was not affected by the weather!”

Registrations are now being taken online at www.lansw.com.au.

Active Kids vouchers are welcome.

Enquiries can be logged on the centre’s Facebook page.