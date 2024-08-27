Remediation work kicks off on Williams River



HUNTER Water has commenced remediation efforts to help protect the eroding river banks of the Williams River, spanning from Seaham to Clarence Town.

“The Williams River is an important asset to our community, and its preservation is crucial for both local ecosystems and our water supply,” said Hunter Water’s Glen Robinson.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“It is a vital component in supplying drinking water to over half a million people in the Lower Hunter, with around half of the water in Grahamstown Dam being pumped from this river system.

“Future population growth and the impacts of climate change mean the Lower Hunter needs a resilient and reliable drinking water supply from the Williams River to ensure the long-term sustainability of the region.

“Phase one of the package of work kicked off this week, with several riverfront landowners committing to the remediation efforts on their properties,” Mr Robinson said.

The remediation work will involve the use of engineered rock and log structures for severely eroded stretches, bank revegetation, weed removal, and the installation of stock management fencing.

To ensure safety, temporary boating restrictions will be in place between Clarence Town and Seaham during the work.

This will include temporary exclusion areas and no-wash zones within the wakeboarding area, with river users encouraged to follow the directions provided by signs, markers and buoys.