Radford hits back after parliamentary mention



AFTER being singled out in a parliamentary speech by Port Stephens State MP Kate Washington earlier this month, Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fish Club president Troy Radford is seeking to “set the record straight”.

Mr Radford, the only individual identified in Ms Washington’s 14 August Private Members’ Statement, was described in the speech as an “instigator” of an on-water protest at Lemon Tree Passage regarding offshore wind farms.



“A Labor Party fundraising cruise on the 100-year-old Wangi Queen showboat was circled and harassed by a number of boats emblazoned with anti wind farm signs,” Ms Washington described the incident in parliament.

Ms Washington also suggested Mr Radford had lied in the media about the breaking of maritime rules during the protest.

Mr Radford said Ms Washington had made “unfounded allegations” about his involvement.

“She further stated that because the skipper of a protest vessel was charged, it made me a liar for claiming the activity was not a risk to the Wangi Queen,” Mr Radford said.

Mr Radford, who is a leading voice in the fight against offshore wind development, said locals have a “legitimate right to protest”.

“We had no intention to cause distress or harm to anyone and we do not believe we did.

“We regret any distress that may have occurred, however we did not see or hear any sign of passengers in distress.”

In a statement to media last week, Mr Radford reiterated his belief that the Wangi Queen was not at risk.

“The largest protest vessel is much smaller than the Wangi Queen and passed it three times at a legally safe distance and speed.

“We did not circle the Wangi Queen or impede its progress.

“To suggest a vessel in survey the size and weight of the Wangi Queen driven by a highly experienced and licenced captain was at any risk from a wake of a much smaller vessel is not plausible in my opinion.”

Ms Washington’s speech also made direct reference to Mr Radford’s run on council, on the ticket of former One Nation state election candidate Mark Watson.

Mr Watson is contesting the Mayoral election, going up against, among others, Labor candidate Leah Anderson, whose campaign has been endorsed by Ms Washington.

“Council should be free of party politics and be for the people and be free of party influence,” Mr Watson said.

“Labor claims there is no party politics in council, then why is it that they are going to such lengths to attack Independent campaigns through speeches in State Parliament with misleading statements aimed at supporting their party endorsed candidate?

“Are they attempting to influence a local government election?”

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington told NOTA on Monday, “I stand by everything I said in Parliament, and I’ll be happy to repeat it anywhere, including in court.

“The fact that those involved want to keep defending their actions confirms everything that I said.

“Our community has been rightly appalled by the behaviour that many people on the Wangi Queen witnessed that day, including myself.

“It’s now in the hands of the court to determine what consequences will flow.”

By Doug CONNOR