Reminiscing with one of Myall U3A’s longest-living members





THE MYALL University of the Third Age (MU3A) has hosted a wide variety of clubs over the years, bringing fabulous stories and fulfilment for over 30 years for some members.

“At Café Providence in Hawks Nest, a wonderful reunion took place between great mates and MU3A’s Norma Glenn, one of our longest-living members, Pam Spears, Ann Browning and Kenny Parks,” MU3A’s Annie Rutter told NOTA.



“I remember back in the Hawks Nest Community Hall, before the ‘Old Library’ was built, Dolores Lester teaching a maths class where I learned algebra as well as other things, and the local chemist held a medical course with Graeme Hackworthy or Jim and Trish Thatcher,” Norma recounted.

“Peter Spears’ ‘Money Matters’ had some great financial tips, and the Fishing Club was originally MU3A before it became independent, while the Thursday Walkers’ Group was held by Christian Patterson, who was only a kid, but boy, did he know his stuff!

“Shirley Barron was always ‘dressed to the nines’ and involved in everything – she ran the NOTA before Ann Scully took over.

“Pauline and John Cole organised the concerts with the Sydney Conservatorium people before Barbara Lyle got involved.”

The Garden Club, however, was Norma’s pride and joy as she was the long-time Convenor.

“I loved hosting Garden Club!” said Norma, “I grew all my plants from seeds, the members all brought cuttings in to share, with many ‘hot tips’ on growing, and we hit the road and started visiting some spectacular gardens, like Ross and Dianne Smith’s.”

“Thank goodness for Myall U3A bringing us together, we all loved being part of it!”

“Smiling and laughing all the way through our chat, Kenny recalls learning French and Pam just loves that they are all still friends with great memories – thank you, ladies, for your fabulous stories and memories from a truly fulfilling 30 years of your lives,” Annie added.

By Thomas O’KEEFE