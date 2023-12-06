Council, RFS remind all to be prepared for bushfires



BUSHFIRES remain a genuine threat, one that MidCoast Council and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) wish to remind everyone of, despite recent wet weather.

“It may be wet at the moment, but it’s just producing more fuel-load, which is enormous already,” Pindimar-Tea Gardens RFS Captain David Bright explained.



“At this time of year, just one week of hot, dry weather can make it ready to burn, and it will come like a steam train when it does.”

Compounding matters, several scheduled hazard reduction (HR) burns have suffered postponement, as variable rain, unfavourable winds, and excessive heat all factor into the decision to attempt a controlled burn.

MidCoast Council urges all residents to heed the NSW RFS and prepare for bushfires this summer, advising three key actions that could save your life: be prepared, be aware, and leave early.

“Right now, it’s important that every household has a bushfire survival plan and that everyone at home knows what to do,” said MidCoast Mayor Claire Pontin.

A bushfire survival plan can be completed online at www.myfireplan.com.au, or by collecting one at a Council Library, calling 1300 643 262 or visiting www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

“Clean your gutters of leaves and twigs, install metal gutter-guards and repair damaged or missing roof tiles,” Council advises.

“Properly maintain lawns and gardens, cut back overhanging trees and shrubs, clean up fallen leaves, twigs and debris around the property, and make sure your hose is long enough to reach around your house.”

“Downloading the free ‘Hazards Near Me’ app, and setting up a ‘watch zone’ around your location and the alerts – you’ll receive a notification if a fire starts near you.

“Take note of the fire danger ratings, if ‘catastrophic’, leave bushfire-prone areas – stay safe by going to a safer location early in the morning or the night before.”

Captain Bright re-iterated the RFS’ advice.

“The best plan is always to get out early,” he said.

Accurate and updated information is essential, visit Council’s website to download a handy guide: www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/emergency-information.

By Thomas O’KEEFE