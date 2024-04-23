Nambucca Heads Roosters win in rain affected round



NAMBUCCA Heads Roosters have won their second game in a row to start the season, during a rain affected second round of the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season.

The Roosters had a 44-8 win at home against the Macksville Sea Eagles, their second big win in a row which sees them as the early ladder leaders.

The scheduled games between the Woolgoolga Seahorses and Sawtell Panthers at Woolgoolga, and the South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets at South Grafton, were deferred due to waterlogged grounds.

Macksville Sea Eagles reserves had a 24-22 win against the Nambucca Heads Roosters at Coronation Park.

The Sea Eagles Under 18s made it two wins in a row to start the season with a 24-6 win against the Roosters.

Macksville Sea Eagles women’s tackle team started their season with a 16-4 win against the Nambucca Heads Roosters.

The Group 2 Rugby League season continues this weekend with Round 3 matches.

After the opening round bye and last weekend’s washout, the Sawtell Panthers play their first game of the season at home when they welcome the Grafton Ghosts to Rex Hardaker Oval.

The Coffs Harbour Comets and Woolgoolga Seahorses clash at Geoff King Motors Oval, as both sides look for their first win of the season.

The Macksville Sea Eagles and South Grafton Rebels play off in Macksville.

By Aiden BURGESS